Take it from The Cheapskate: You should never, ever pay full price for any Amazon device. Ever. That's because they go on sale all. The. Time.

Case in point: For a limited time (but sure to be repeated), the Amazon Echo Show 5 is on sale for $64.99. Although it was down to just $50 last month as part of a QVC deal, it's still a full $25 off the list price and an undeniably good deal.

The Echo Show 5 is Amazon's latest smart display. (More Alexa-enabled devices are expected from an Amazon event to be held on Sept. 25. Echo Show 7, anyone?) Though its 5.5-inch screen seems more at home on a nightstand than, say, a kitchen counter, it can certainly sit anywhere you'd benefit from quick access to photos, YouTube videos and the like. (I'm starting to wonder if I'd like one on my desk.) Plus, its built-in camera -- which has a physical shutter for privacy -- makes it an appealing option for video calls.

Read CNET's Echo Show 5 review to learn more, especially if you want to learn how the device compares with the likes of the Google Nest Hub and Lenovo Smart Clock.

Read more: The best smart displays of 2019

Note: Originally published last month. Updated to reflect new sale prices or availability.

