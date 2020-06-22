The Amazon Big Style Sale is like Prime Day for fashion: Huge savings on Armani, Levi's, Adidas and more

The much-rumored Amazon Big Style Sale is real, and it's here. The online retail giant's summer sale features blow-out pricing on all manners of clothing -- men's, women's, kids, athleisure, underwear and more -- as well as related items like handbags, luggage, footwear and wristwatches for the next several days.
Big discounts on brands as varied as Armani, Calvin Klein, Rockport, Ecco, Fila, Kenneth Cole, K-Swiss, J. Crew, Kate Spade, Tommy Hilfiger and many more are on sale now, with discounts up to 50% off.
This is a huge sale, so to help you zero in on the kinds of products you want to browse, we've organized the sale pages by brand and category into the cheat sheet you see below. But we'll continue to update this guide as the sale goes on, so be sure to check back later for more details.
Men's dress shirts from Calvin Klein, Izod, Van Heusen, Kenneth Cole and more
Socks from K. Bell, Disney, Star Wars, Pokemon and more
Footwear from Aravon, Cobb Hill, Dunham and Rockport
Emporio Armani intimates and sleepwear
Handbags, luggage and accessories from Kenneth Cole, Frye, Ben Sherman, Heritage Travelware, and more
J. Crew menswear and womenswear
Karen Neuburger women's sleepwear
Kate Spade handbags, wallets, clutches and satchels
Bates, Keen and Wolverine footwear
Footwear from Kenneth Cole Reaction and Gentle Soul
Lacoste clothing, footwear and accessories
Lucky Brand clothing, footwear and accessories
Rebecca Minkoff handbags and clutches
Samsonite and American Tourister luggage
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. jeans and pants
Steven by Steve Madden footwear
Calvin Klein and Van Heusen men's shirts
Men's shirts from Calvin Klein, IZOD, Kenneth Cole, Van Heusen and Chaps
Wenger and Victorinox bags and luggage
