The Amazfit GTR smartwatch is on sale for an all-time-low $90

The Amazfit GTR debuted about a year ago with a list price of $180. I've seen it dip as low as $110 this year, but today's deal represents the lowest price on record: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the in your choice of colors. Why so low? Possible because the new . (More on that below.)

The GTR is full-stop gorgeous, with a 1.4-inch round AMOLED display and nearly every feature you could want: GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity tracking and all manner of notifications. It's water-resistant to 5 ATM, therefore suitable for the shower and pool. (Its dozen sport modes include two specifically for swimming, though you'll probably want to replace the leather band with a silicone one.)

Battery life is solid: It lasts up to 10 days, according to Amazfit. And that's with "typical usage," not with most of the good features turned off. Interestingly, the 47mm version (which is ) promises a whopping 24 days -- a number that doesn't seem to line up with the fairly tiny size increase, but OK.

Of course, if you enable things like all-day heart-rate monitoring and use the GPS regularly, you might be hitting the charger every few days.

I did some brief testing when this first came out and liked it a lot, particularly the speed and consistency of the raise-to-wake feature and the smooth responsiveness of the onscreen menus. The Amazfit app (which is now called Zepp, for reasons that defy logic) lets you choose from a few dozen watch faces (some cool, some classy, some geeky), but you can also load one that includes a custom background (like, say, a photo of the family dog).

You may need to do some tinkering in that app to get things like notifications and health features set up to your liking. As I've noted in discussions of other Amazfit wearables (all of which use the same app), the UI definitely has room for improvement.

This is a good-looking watch at a great price. But should you wait on the GTR 2, which adds features like built-in Alexa and blood-oxygen monitoring? Only if you want to spend closer to $160.

