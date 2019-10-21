Sarah Tew/CNET

If you've never owned a dedicated e-reader, allow me to make the case. Sure, you can read ebooks on your phone or tablet, but those devices are rife with distraction. You're constantly getting interrupted by emails, text messages, the time-suck that is TikTok and so on. Plus, if you like to read at night, those screens can be hard on your eyes -- and your sleep, even if you enable Night Mode.

Of course, $90 may seem like a steep price to pay for a device that does only one thing. But $65? Now we're getting somewhere. For a limited time, Amazon is offering the Kindle 2019 e-reader with Special Offers for $64.99 -- the lowest price to date. You can get it for even less with a trade-in. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Unlike Amazon's previous entry-level e-reader, this Kindle includes one very important feature: an integrated light (known here as a "front light"), which allows you to read more comfortably at night. That was always the big reason to consider the step-up Paperwhite model instead.

Speaking of which, the Paperwhite is on sale as well: $89.99, which ties its best-ever price. So, yeah, for the same regular price as the entry-level Kindle, you can get the Paperwhite.

Why bother, given that the former now offers integrated lighting? The Paperwhite offers a completely flush front; the Kindle's screen is just slightly recessed. My $.02 on that: big deal. However, the Paperwhite has a sharper, 300-pixels-per-inch screen, versus 167 PPI on the Kindle.

How much that matters is a matter of personal preference. I recommend reading David Carnoy's Kindle 2019 review if you're having trouble deciding.

I'll just add that with Black Friday and the holidays approaching, we'll almost certainly see these deals again at least once or twice before the end of the year. But is it possible they'll get even better? Perhaps, but not by much. At best, we might see the Kindle dip to $60. Is that worth waiting for?

While you're debating that, a book recommendation: City of Thieves by David Benioff. It's the book for guys who think they don't like to read.

