The all-digital CES continues on Tuesday, here's how you can watch it all on CNET

Kohler

CES

After a busy first day with an autonomous car challenge and product reveals from companies like Samsung, Panasonic and Sony, the all-virtual CES 2021 continues on Tuesday. Day 2 brings a focus on gaming, interviews with tech leaders, more commentary from CNET's editors and a deep dive into how 2020 transformed technology at home with CNET's Next Big Thing panel discussion.

You can watch it all on CNET's livestream. Here's our schedule for Tuesday (all events are listed in Pacific Time). To see it all, go to CNET.com/ces.

7:30 a.m. -- Livestream begins!

7:45 a.m. -- CNET's hosts welcomes you to Day 2 of CES 2021.

8 a.m. -- Watch the CES keynote address with AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su.

9 a.m. -- Nvidia unveils the latest in gaming and graphics at its press conference.

9:45 a.m. -- Andrew Gebhart hosts a tour of new products from Kohler like a $16,000 bathtub designed to bring you serenity now.

10 a.m. -- Jeff Bakalar will interview Origin PC CEO Kevin Wasielewski.

Arcade1up

10:30 a.m. -- Bridget Carey talks with Jason Banta, AMD's corporate vice president and general manager.

11:00 a.m. -- Neural input technology sounds like mind reading, but it's already here ... if you're ready to experiment. We discuss the NextMind dev kit Scott Stein's been wearing at home for the last two weeks.

11:30 a.m. -- Bridget will be back with Scott to demonstrate the Infinity Game Table, a tabletop tablet that lets you play digital versions of board games like Monopoly. Scott and Bridget also will interview Scott Bachrach, CEO of Infinity's maker, Arcade1Up.

12 noon -- Catch a replay of Monday's CES keynote address with Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg.

1 p.m. -- CNET's Next Big Thing: Will our homes remain our headquarters?

CNET

Brian Cooley will look at whether technology can make the case that we keep doing almost everything from home. He'll talk with Jennifer Kent, senior director at Parks Associates; Paul Lee, global head of Research, Tech, Media and Telecoms at Deloitte UK; and Megan Wollerton, senior editor, CNET Home.

1:30 p.m. -- Sharon Profis, Scott Stein and Vanessa Hand-Orellana discuss what's coming in wellness and health technology in 2021.

2 p.m. -- CNET's CES 2021 Thought Leadership Panel: COVID-19 made us all gamers. What happens next?

Our sister site Gamespot will debate whether gaming, which boomed in 2020 as people stayed home during the COVID-19 pandemic, will continue to grow in 2021. Panelists include NPD Group executive director Mat Piscatella; Innersloth (makers of the hit game Among Us) community director Victoria Tran; and former video game journalist and co-founder/host at Kinda Funny, Greg Miller.

2:30 p.m. -- CNET's Lexy Savvides, Claire Reilly and Ian Sherr recap Day 2 of CES 2021.

3:30 p.m. -- That's it for today! Join us Wednesday for CES Day 3.