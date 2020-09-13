AirPods Pro return to all-time best price of $199 at Amazon and Staples

Angela Lang/CNET

The AirPods Pro are one of those Apple products that always seem to be nicely discounted at most retailers. While they're listed at , they tend to hover around $220 (sometimes $215) at many other online retailers. But today, Staples is offering the AirPods Pro for $199, and Amazon is matching that price. That marks a return to the lowest price we can remember.

Even at $200 these are anything but cheap, but CNET's AirPods Pro review explains why they might be worth the money. On the other hand, if it's just certain features you want, be sure to check out these AirPods Pro alternatives that cost less.

Indeed, as the Cheapskate, it's tough for me to recommend Apple's true wireless earbuds, much as I like them. There are so many less expensive alternatives that are nearly as good. (Find out more about them in the above episode of The Cheapskate Show podcast.) Meanwhile, there's always the refurbished AirPods Pro option, which might be better than you think.

Note that there are new Apple headphones rumored for the fall, but the so-called AirPods Studio are said to be full-size over the ear models. Whether those will be revealed at the Tuesday Time Flies event or not is anyone's guess.

Your thoughts?

This article is updated frequently to reflect new deals.

