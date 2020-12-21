The AfterShokz Titanium open-ear headphones are on sale for an all-time-low $50

AfterShokz

When I run or bike, I like to listen to music and podcasts. But wearing traditional sport headphones poses a problem: The earbuds block outside noise, making it hard to hear cars, scooters and other potential hazards. So how can I enjoy my audio while still maintaining "situational awareness"?

Answer: Bone-conduction headphones, which sit in front of your ears instead of over or in them and produce sound by way of your cheekbones. (True story.) AfterShokz pretty much owns this product category, and with good reason: The headphones work really well.

They're pricey, though, and sales are rare -- especially a sale this good. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Woot has the . They're new, not refurbished, and that's the lowest price I've seen for any product in the AfterShokz lineup. (Best price elsewhere: $80.)

I've been an AfterShokz user (and fan) for years, starting with this model and later moving up to newer ones. I don't often write about them because, as noted, they're pricey and rarely go on sale.

Meanwhile, my wife and brother-in-law both started using AfterShokz this year, and they both love them. His unsolicited comment to me not long ago: "[These are the] best thing that ever happened to me -- after marriage and kids, of course."

It's worth noting that this is a clearance item, the old guy in the AfterShokz lineup. But you'll pay anywhere from $100-$160 for newer models like the OpenMove or Aeropex.

Your thoughts?

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.