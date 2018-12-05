The adorable Dancebot dancing Bluetooth speaker is $44 with these stackable coupons

Echeers Products

I thought I'd seen every kind of Bluetooth speaker. One that looks like a little TV. One that doubles as a light bulb. One that freakin' levitates. But I've never seen one that dances.

Until now: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Echeers Products (via Amazon) has the Dancebot Novelty Bluetooth Dancing Robot Speaker for $43.99. That's after clicking the coupon option that appears on the product page (just below the price) and then applying promo code F9YVMWGN at checkout.

Here's what's really nuts: This thing was priced at $100 when it first debuted a couple weeks ago. Even at its current $80, it would be a no-go for me. But $44 -- maybe.

Aplus Drones

So. Much. Adorable. I mean, anything that looks like a robot is already a win in my book. Any robot that can dance? Double win. And a dancing robot that's also a Bluetooth speaker? Nerdgasm!

I mean, sure, this is probably best for kids, because I can't imagine its 5W speaker sounds all that great. And although the reviews are glowing, there are only five of them -- most of them unreliable, according to Fakespot and ReviewMeta.

That said, I think any kid would be pretty excited by this. It's cute. It dances (and can do eight different moves, in fact). There's also a customizable message feature, which I think means a built-in single-track voice recorder.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Gather 'round for a tale of two Toshibas. Today only, and while supplies last, Amazon has a couple portable hard drives at insanely low prices. Ah, but which one to get? That's the sticky wicket.

First up: The Toshiba Canvio Advance 1TB portable USB 3.0 hard drive for $39.99. (Amazingly, that's only a $14 savings. How is this so cheap all the time!)

Next, the Toshiba Canvio Basics 2TB portable USB 3.0 hard drive for $48.47. Yep, a whole extra terabyte for just $8.50 more.

But! That second drive is a Basics. The first one is an Advance. The latter nets you backup software, security software and a two-year warranty. The Basics drive has no software and a one-year warranty -- but twice the space.

Tough decision. Which would you choose?

