The adorable Dancebot dancing Bluetooth speaker is $32.49

Today's deal is a rerun, but with a pretty hefty discount compared to last time. This might make for a cute Mother's Day gift?

I thought I'd seen every kind of Bluetooth speaker. One that looks like a little TV. One that doubles as a light bulb. One that freakin' levitates. But I've never seen one that dances.

Until now: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Echeers Products (via Amazon) has the Dancebot Novelty Bluetooth Dancing Robot Speaker (red) for $32.49. That's after clicking the on-page 5%-off coupon XJZQ6VQ8 applying promo code at checkout.

Here's what's really nuts: At one time, this thing was priced at $100. It eventually settled in at around $50, and the last time I shared this deal, it was a more palatable $44.

So. Much. Adorable. I mean, anything that looks like a robot is already a win in my book. Any robot that can dance? Double win. And a dancing robot that's also a Bluetooth speaker? Nerdgasm!

Okay, sure, this is probably best for kids, because I can't imagine its 5W speaker sounds all that great. That said, it has a 4.6-star review average from over 150 buyers, and Fakespot says that number is pretty accurate.

I like this thing. It's cute. It dances (and can do eight different moves, in fact). There's also a customizable message feature, which I think means a built-in single-track voice recorder.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: The Google Home Max for $279.95 (save $69)

Sure, you can snag a Google Home Mini for $29 (regularly $49) and pair it with a bigger, louder speaker. But if you prefer a one-stop option, check out the Google Home Max.

It normally sells for $349 (and was originally $399), but for a limited time, and while supplies last, MassGenie has the Google Home Max for $279.95 when you click the orange Power Deal button. (You must have, and be signed into, a MassGenie account.) The best price I've seen elsewhere is $299.

That link takes you to the Chalk color; it's also available in Charcoal for the same price.

The Home Max is a substantial, room-filling speaker -- Google's answer to the Apple HomePod. I haven't tried one myself, so I'll turn you over to CNET's Google Home Max review. Verdict: "The Google Home Max is the best-sounding smart speaker yet." The only real ding was the $399 price tag. Here at $279.95, it seems much more reasonable.

Originally published on Dec. 5, 2018.

Update, May 7: Pricing and availability changes.

