The Addams Family animated movie trailer full of creepy critters, clown jokes

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

The weird yet friendly Addams Family has returned in animated form.

A new teaser trailer for the upcoming Addams Family animated movie debuted Tuesday and it shows off torture experiments (the family uses them to relax); an infestation of creepy critters; and of course butler Lurch playing a duet with Thing on the harpsichord.

There's even an It movie joke about red balloons and how evil clowns tend to be holding them.

The MGM film revolves around the creepy clan planning a special family gathering, but pesky reality TV producer Margaux Needler (voiced by Allison Janney) is proving to be a bit of a distraction.

The animated film stars actors Charlize Theron and Oscar Isaac voicing Morticia and Gomez Addams. Chloe Grace Moretz and Finn Wolfhard lend their voices to Addams kids Wednesday and Pugsley.

Comedian Nick Kroll voices Uncle Fester, and the legendary singer and actor Bette Midler lends her voice to Grandmama.

The style of the animated characters harkens back to original comic strip The Addams Family by cartoonist Charles Addams. It first appeared in The New Yorker in 1938.

Directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan (Sausage Party), The Addams Family animated film hits theaters on Oct. 11 in the US and Oct. 25 in the UK. No date is available yet for Australia.