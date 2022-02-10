"You need to think about your future..." Ryan Reynolds comes back from the future in the trailer for The Adam Project, a Netflix sci-fi thriller that reunites the star with Free Guy director Shaun Levy.

Reynolds plays some kind of space fighter pilot who gets a new co-pilot: his own younger self. Don't know about you, but I'm getting 1980s-style Back to the Future, ET, Flight of the Navigator vibes from this.

The all-star cast also includes Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo and Catherine Keener.

The Adam Project streams on Netflix March 11.