Tesla recall for Boombox function Everything Samsung just announced Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Top-searched jobs on Google Super Bowl commercials Obi-Wan Kenobi series

The Adam Project trailer: Free Guys reunite for Ryan Reynolds time-travelling Netflix thriller

Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana also star in this Netflix sci-fi flick that looks like a fun 80s throwback.

Richard Trenholm headshot
Richard Trenholm

"You need to think about your future..." Ryan Reynolds comes back from the future in the trailer for The Adam Project, a Netflix sci-fi thriller that reunites the star with Free Guy director Shaun Levy.

Reynolds plays some kind of space fighter pilot who gets a new co-pilot: his own younger self. Don't know about you, but I'm getting 1980s-style Back to the Future, ET, Flight of the Navigator vibes from this. 

The all-star cast also includes Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo and Catherine Keener.

The Adam Project streams on Netflix March 11.

Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more

See all photos

2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

See all photos