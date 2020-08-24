The 7 best laptop deals at Lenovo's Labor Day sale

Deal Savings Price









Lenovo has been offering deep discounts throughout the summer on some of our favorite laptops and now is starting to kick off its Labor Day deals. This week, a model from the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 line is deeply discounted, as is a configuration from the previous X1 Carbon Gen 7 series. Two-in-one convertible tablet-laptops are also on sale, including the ThinkPad X1 Yoga, Yoga C940 and Yoga C640. You'll also find deals on a 13-inch ThinkPad X390 business laptop and a high-powered Legion gaming laptop.

Read more: Yoga C940 vs. C740: Which two-in-one is right for you?

These deals require discount codes, which we've listed below, but they should appear on the Lenovo page, too. With that small caveat noted, let's dive into the deals.

Lenovo You can save more than $1,000 on Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad with code THINKPROMO. It features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, an ample 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. The 14-inch display offers full HD resolution and 400 nits of brightness.

Sarah Tew/CNET There isn't much that separates the new ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen series from preceding Gen 7 models. And you can save a $1,249 on a lower-end ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 configuration with code THINKDEAL. It features a fairly standard midrange component lineup: eighth-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's rare to find a current ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 model priced this low. Read our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 review.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET It's not quite as thin and light as the flagship X1 Carbon, and its display is a smidge smaller, but the 13-inch ThinkPad X390 is a rugged laptop built for business. This configuration features the standard component lineup in a midrange laptop: a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The 13.3-inch display features a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and an anti-glare finish. With code EXTRAFIVE, you can get this model for nearly half its list price.

Joshua Goldman/CNET Our favorite two-in-one laptop for the business set, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga boasts an abundance of hardware options and security features all wrapped up in a thin, light aluminum frame. And with the code THINKDEAL it's more than half off. This model features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It also includes the ThinkPad Pen Pro. The 14-inch display has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and an anti-glare finish. Read our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 4 review.

Lenovo Lenovo's budget two-in-one convertible Yoga features a 13.3-inch display that's not as roomy as the display options on the pricier Yoga C940 below but could make an affordable and versatile laptop for students learning on campus or from home this school year. You can save $200 with code KICKOFFSALE2020 on this model that features a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The storage capacity is a boon as this price where 256GB SSDs are more common. And the 13.3-inch touch display features a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution, which creates a sharper picture than other budget laptops that serve up only a 1,366x768-pixel resolution.

Sarah Tew/CNET Lenovo's latest premium two-in-one, the Yoga C940 delivers 10th-gen Intel processors and is designed to instantly wake from sleep, one of the phonelike features it received courtesy of Intel's Project Athena. You can get the C940 with a 14- or 15-inch display. This 14-inch model is on sale; you can save $300 with code KICKOFFSALE2020. It features the 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Intel Iris graphics. The 14-inch touchscreen can be rotated 360 degrees into tablet mode and has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution. Read our Lenovo Yoga C940 review.

Lenovo Lenovo isn't likely the first name you think of when it comes to gaming laptops, but its Legion line of mobile gaming rigs offers stellar performance for less money than competing systems from brands that are better known among gamers. You can save $350 with code KICKOFFSALE2020 on a Legion 5i gaming laptop that features a 15.6-inch display with a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution. Inside you get a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics. It also features a 1TB hard drive for storage and a 512GB SSD for additional storage space and fast data access.

Originally published earlier this year. Updated with current deals.