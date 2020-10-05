The 7 best laptop deals at Lenovo's fall sale

Deal Savings Price









Lenovo is offering deep discounts this fall on some of our favorite laptops. This week, a model from the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 line is deeply discounted, as is a configuration from the previous X1 Carbon Gen 7 series. Two-in-one convertible tablet-laptops are also on sale, including the Yoga C940. You'll also find deals on a 13-inch ThinkPad X390 and a 14-inch ThinkPad T490 business laptop and a high-powered Legion gaming laptop.

These deals require discount codes, which we've listed below, but they should appear on the Lenovo page, too. With that small caveat noted, let's dive into the deals.

Lenovo You can save nearly $900 on Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad with code THINKSALE. It features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive. The 14-inch display offers full HD resolution and 400 nits of brightness. This model is customizable, and I suggest doubling the RAM to 16GB and the SSD to 512GB. Those upgrades raise the price to $1,582, but also bumps the savings up to $1,054 off with the above code.

Sarah Tew/CNET There isn't much that separates the new ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen series from preceding Gen 7 models. And you can save $1,300 on a solid ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 configuration with code THINKDEAL. It features an 8th-gen Core i7 CPU, an ample 16GB of RAM and a roomy 512GB SSD. It's rare to find a current ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 model priced this low. Read our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 review.

Lenovo Lenovo's ThinkPad T series is second only to the company's flagship X1 Carbon line in the ThinkPad pecking order. It's not quite as thin and light as the X1 Carbon but still very portable at less than 3.5 pounds. This discounted model features a 14-inch display powered by a 8th-gen Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The display features a 1,920x1,080 resolution and 250 nits of brightness. You can knock $779 off its price with code THINKDEAL.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET It's not quite as thin and light as the flagship X1 Carbon, and its display is a smidge smaller, but the 13-inch ThinkPad X390 is a rugged laptop built for business. This configuration features an older Core i7 CPU but plenty of RAM and storage capacity with an 8th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch display features a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and an antiglare finish. You can get it for $1,000 with code THINKDEAL.

Lenovo This 15.6-inch laptop is only 15.9mm thick and weighs a scant 3.9 pounds, according to Lenovo's measurements. That's about as thin and light as a 15-inch laptop gets. Inside, it features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch display features a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and 300 nits of brightness. You can get it for the slim price of $730 with code IDEA7DB2.

Sarah Tew/CNET Lenovo's latest premium two-in-one, the Yoga C940 delivers 10th-gen Intel processors and is designed to instantly wake from sleep, one of the phonelike features it received courtesy of Intel's Project Athena. You can get the C940 with a 14- or 15-inch display. This 14-inch model is on sale; you can save $250 with code SEMISALE2020. It features the 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 12GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and Intel Iris graphics. The 14-inch touchscreen can be rotated 360 degrees into tablet mode and has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution. Read our Lenovo Yoga C940 review.

Lenovo Lenovo isn't likely the first name you think of when it comes to gaming laptops, but its Legion line of mobile gaming rigs offers stellar performance for less money than competing systems from brands that are better known among gamers. You can save $400 with code SEMISALE2020 on a Legion 5i gaming laptop that features a 17.3-inch display with a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution. Inside you get a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics. It also features a 1TB hard drive for storage and a 512GB SSD for additional storage space and fast data access.

Originally published earlier this year. Updated with current deals.