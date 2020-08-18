The $699 OnePlus 7 Pro is back on sale for $450

Angela Lang/CNET

Cheap phones come to those who wait. If you had your eye on last year's OnePlus 7 Pro but couldn't afford the $699 price tag, your patience just paid off.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the unlocked with promo code CNETOP7, tying the lowest price on record. The key thing to know: It's compatible only with GSM networks (meaning AT&T, T-Mobile and their various MVNOs, like Cricket, Mint Mobile and Ting).

This GM1925 version of the phone was originally designed for Sprint's 5G network, but following the Sprint merger with T-Mobile, that network is no longer an option.

That's OK, though. 5G was barely a factor in CNET's OnePlus 7 Pro review from last year, which concluded that the "camera, performance and price make it the go-to premium Android phone of 2019." And that was based on a $699 price tag.

Personally, I'm pretty spoiled by wireless charging these days, and the 7 Pro doesn't support it. So this would be a hard sell for me, even with a $250 discount.

Your thoughts?

Originally published earlier this month. Updated to reflect change in availability.

