The 65-inch TCL TV everybody wants drops to $760

Last night's Game of Thrones... I can't even. And now there's just one episode left of the landmark series, so if you were ever planning to treat yourself to a TV upgrade, this is the time.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Electronic Express (via Rakuten) has the TCL 6 Series 65R617 65-inch Roku TV for $759.99 when you apply promo code SAVE15 at checkout. I've seen this model on sale fairly often for $800, but rarely below that. Right now it's $820 at Amazon.

A quick summary for those unfamiliar with TCL's product line: The 4 Series is great (and that 65-inch model can often be found for $500), but the 6 Series is downright spectacular. It's CNET TV guru David Katzmaier's favorite "value" TV. Read his TCL 65R617 review to find out why.

Could this model dip even lower as we get closer to -- or arrive at -- Amazon Prime Day? Perhaps. By the end of the year, I think we'll see it on sale for as low as $700.

But a Game of Thrones finale happens once in a lifetime. So if you've been hoarding your gold, this might be the time to splurge.

