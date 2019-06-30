Sarah Tew/CNET

I interrupt your Sunday with what is arguably the best TV deal of 2019: An Amazon seller just lopped another $200 off "the best value TV of 2018." For a limited time, and while supplies last, the TCL 6 Series 65R617 65-inch Roku TV is just $499. Previous price: $699, itself a new low. Before that, it had been holding steady at $799. Update: Shortly after I published this, the price jumped back to $699.99.

I don't know if this is a price mistake or what, because that's a huge drop. Note that the seller listed here is AMZ Fulfillment, not Amazon proper. Thus, although shipping is free, it's not Prime shipping. Delivery is currently showing July 5-10.

A quick summary for those unfamiliar with TCL's product line: The 4 Series is great (and that 65-inch model can often be found for $500), but the 6 Series is downright spectacular. It's CNET TV guru David Katzmaier's favorite "value" TV. Read his TCL 65R617 review to find out why.

One thing to note: This is the 65R617, which is a bit different than the 65R615 that's exclusive to Best Buy -- and often price-matched. The two are pretty much identical save for one thing: The 65R617 comes with a voice-enabled Bluetooth remote. The 65R615 includes a standard IR remote, meaning it needs a line of sight to work.

In other words, this is the slightly better model of the two. But given that they both debuted at $1,000 less than a year ago, $700 is a pretty amazing deal.

Originally published on May 13, 2019.

Update, June 30: Republished with updated pricing and availability.

