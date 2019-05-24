The 65-inch TCL TV everybody wants drops to $700

Sarah Tew/CNET

The "best value TV of 2018" is rapidly shaping up to be the killer TV deal of 2019. I'm talking, of course, about the TCL 6 Series 65R615, which just hit an all-time low price.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the TCL 6 Series 65R615 65-inch Roku TV for $699.99. That's $60 less than it was just two weeks ago, when it made a very rare dip below $800.

A quick summary for those unfamiliar with TCL's product line: The 4 Series is great (and that 65-inch model can often be found for $500), but the 6 Series is downright spectacular. It's CNET TV guru David Katzmaier's favorite "value" TV. Read his TCL 65R617 review to find out why.

One thing to note: This is the 65R615, which is exclusive to Best Buy, not the 65R617. The two are pretty much identical save for one thing: The 65R617 comes with a voice-enabled Bluetooth remote; the 65R615 includes a standard IR remote, meaning it needs a line of sight to work.

If that's a dealbreaker, be patient: I fully expect we'll see the 65R617 drop to $700 before long -- maybe even by Amazon Prime Day.

