The "best value TV of 2018" is rapidly shaping up to be the killer TV deal of 2019. I'm talking, of course, about the TCL 6 Series 65R617, which just returned to its all-time low price.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon once again has the TCL 6 Series 65R617 65-inch Roku TV for $699.99. This is only the second time (that I can recall) that it's dipped below $700.

But, wait, this deal can get even better: If you have an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card, you can get an additional 15% cash back on the TCL 65R617. That brings your net total down to just $595, without question the lowest price ever on this model. Wow.

A quick summary for those unfamiliar with TCL's product line: The 4 Series is great (and that 65-inch model can often be found for $500), but the 6 Series is downright spectacular. It's CNET TV guru David Katzmaier's favorite "value" TV. Read his TCL 65R617 review to find out why.

One thing to note: This is the 65R617, which is a bit different than the 65R615 that's exclusive to Best Buy -- and often price-matched. The two are pretty much identical save for one thing: The 65R617 comes with a voice-enabled Bluetooth remote. The 65R615 includes a standard IR remote, meaning it needs a line of sight to work.

In other words, this is the slightly better model of the two. But given that they both debuted at $1,000 less than a year ago, $700 is a pretty amazing deal.

Equally amazing, Walmart currently has the TCL 4 Series 65S421 for $478, also one of the lowest prices to date on that model. It was Katzmaier's favorite budget TV until the 6 Series came along -- meaning it's still a damn fine model.

Finally, while we're on the subject of TCL TVs, you could win a 65-inch 6 Series by entering CNET's latest giveaway! The grand-prize bundle includes not only the TV, but also a PS4 Pro and Nerf Fortnite AR-L Elite Blaster. There are various great runners-up prizes as well.

Originally published on May 13, 2019.

Update, June 10: Republished with updated pricing and availability, including the Amazon Prime Rewards option; added giveaway info.

