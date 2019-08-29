Sarah Tew/CNET

TCL pretty much owns the value-TV market right now, and with good reason: The company's 4-Series and 6-Series models offer incredible bang for the buck. (That's according to CNET's resident TV expert David Katzmaier, though he'd be the first to say you should spend extra on the 6 Series.)

So if you're in the market for a big, big TV with an affordable price, look no further: Walmart has the 65-inch TCL 65S421 4 Series Roku TV for $48. That's the lowest I've seen it; it normally runs at least $150 higher, and the last time I shared this deal, it was $498.

If you're into model numbers, you'll note that this is an S421, not the more commonly seen S425. (The latter is also what CNET reviewed.) What's the difference between them?

I haven't had much luck tracking down an answer. It might be a slight difference in the remote (no voice controls here, alas, unless you use the Roku app) or just a model number that's exclusive to Walmart (where it has a 4.4-star review average, FYI).

Whatever the case, if you're thinking you'd prefer the S425, that model is available from Best Buy for $500. (Review average there: 4.7 stars.) The bottom line is that the 65-inch TCL 4 Series frequently goes on sale these days, so don't pay more than $500 for it.

Now playing: Watch this: TCL's cheap Roku TVs are the go-to choice for tight budgets

