Stuck at home because of Coronavirus? My guess is you're consuming a good bit of TV right now. (Me, I just started on The Leftovers. Super-grim, but wow.) So maybe it's the right time for an upgrade? Perfect timing: Walmart has the 65-inch TCL 65S421 4 Series Roku TV for $428. That's the lowest I've seen it; the last time I shared this deal, it was $448.
You'll note that this is an S421, not the more commonly seen S425. What's the difference? I haven't had much luck tracking down an answer, though it appears the former is a Walmart-exclusive model. But why, then, does the store also carry the S425 (currently priced at $470)? I'm not sure.
I can tell you that about a year ago, CNET's resident TV expert David Katzmaier had lots of good things to say about the latter in his TCL S425 review. Even so, he feels that if you can swing the TCL 6 Series, you should definitely opt for that; the picture quality is considerably better, he told me. Of course, the 65-inch TCL 6 Series is currently $750, nowhere near the bargain that is the 4 Series.
I'll simply note that if you're in the market for a big TV with a "good enough" picture and baked-in Roku goodness, this is a helluva bargain.
Your thoughts?
Originally published last year. Updated to reflect new sale price or availability or both.
