The 6 best laptop deals at Lenovo's summer sale

Lenovo is starting the summer with deep discounts on some of our favorite laptops. A business-minded ThinkPad X1 Yoga (our favorite premium business two-in-one) is discounted by more than $1,000, and Yoga C940 and C740 models (both of which made our best laptops of 2020 list) are also marked down. In addition, a few discounted ThinkPads caught our eye as did a high-powered Legion gaming laptop.

Note that each of these deals require discount codes that we've listed below. Which that small caveat, let's dive into the deals.

Sarah Tew/CNET You can save more than $800 on Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad with code WEBSPECIAL. It features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, an ample 16GB of RAM and a roomy 1TB SSD. The 14-inch display offers 4K resolution and 500 nits of brightness. Read our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 review.

Lenovo Lenovo's ThinkPad T series is second only to the company's flagship X1 Carbon line in the ThinkPad pecking order. It's not quite as thin and light as the X1 Carbon but still very portable at less than 3.5 pounds. This discounted model features a 14-inch display powered by a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The display has a resolution of 1,920x1,080 pixels and brightness of 250 nits. You can get it for a cool grand with code WEBSPECIAL.

Joshua Goldman/CNET Our favorite two-in-one laptop for the business set, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga boasts an abundance of hardware options and security features all wrapped up in a thin, light aluminum frame. And with code WEBSPECIAL, it's almost half off. This model features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It also includes the ThinkPad Pen Pro. The 14-inch display has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and an antiglare finish. Read our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 4 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Lenovo's latest premium 2-in-1, the Yoga C940 delivers tenth-gen Intel processors and is designed to instantly wake from sleep, one of the phone-like features it received courtesy of Intel's Project Athena. You can get the C940 with a 14- or 15-inch display. A ready-to-ship 14-inch model (81Q900B7US) is on sale; you can save $280 with code SUMMERSALE2020. It features the tenth-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Intel Iris graphics. The 14-inch touch display can be rotated 360 degrees into tablet mode and features a 1,920x1,080 resolution. Read our Lenovo Yoga C940 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET It's not quite as thin and lightweight as its high-end sibling, the Yoga C940, but the Yoga C740 still has an all-metal chassis and a premium look and feel. And while it doesn't have all the extras of the C940, you still get features like pen support and a privacy shutter for the webcam. You can save $220 on the entry-level, 14-inch model with code SUMMERSALE2020. It costs $680 and features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Read our Lenovo Yoga C740 review.