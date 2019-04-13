5G network is almost here. Will you be an early adopter?

CNET

5G is the fifth generation of cellular technology and with it comes a promise of increased speed, coverage and responsiveness of wireless networks. Proponents of 5G claim that this upgrade doesn't only come with big speed boosts to your cellular device, but will also greatly benefit other areas of tech such as self-driving cars, virtual and augmented reality as well as telemedicine devices.

As of right now AT&T and Verizon have launched their 5G networks in a very small-scale level, and they have run into their fair share of snags, which you can read about here. This is all part of the troubleshooting process, though, so don't be alarmed.

While there is undoubtedly a ton of excitement over 5G, there are also naysayers who believe all the hype to be a bit preemptive. Their reasons for doubt range from it being too early to care, to the fact that these upgrades will likely come with a price increase, even to concerns of radiation sickness. Many are also worried that if they live in rural areas they will never see the benefits of a 5G network. Take a look below at some of the concerns and negative reactions by CNET readers.

It is beginning to sound more and more like 5G is more hype than bite and a way for the wireless industry to charge more money, for less reliability for a product that won't deliver on its promises. -- woodmeister50 Wait, you have to pay an additional $10 monthly with Verizon just to use 5G?? That's insane. I'll stick with my $45 Unlimited High Speed plan from Cricket (not the 8Mbps limited unlimited either!). -- Wiz-Minion 5G? Oh please! If you don't live in a mega-city you'll never see it. I live in a metro of about 120,000 in Iowa and still don't have consistent 3G!!! Write and dream all you want about 5G, but for most of the US it's just baloney. -- cole169

