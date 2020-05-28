The $500 Harman Kardon Citation 300 smart speaker is on sale for $150

Harman Kardon

Got a dad who loves music? Here's your chance to get him a premium speaker for a decidedly non-premium price. For a limited time, and while supplies last, CNET readers can get the with promo code CNET300. This speaker originally sold for $399.95, but it currently lists at $499.95 -- which is the price you'd pay at stores like Crutchfield.

Described by Harman as a "medium-size" speaker, the fabric-wrapped Citation 300 measures about a foot wide and seven inches tall. It actually has a little color touchscreen up top, though I'd debate whether that's actually useful outside of the initial setup. For one thing, it faces straight up, so it might not be too visible depending on where you place the speaker. Still, if the screen sits in your line of sight, it's no doubt nice to see the track name, album art and so on.

Google Assistant is onboard for the usual voice commands and smart features, and the 300 also supports Chromecast for multi-room audio and Bluetooth if you want direct pairing to a phone or tablet. You can also pair a second Citation in the same room for true stereo sound.

This is a pretty powerful customer given its size, cranking out 100 watts via a quartet of drivers. CNET hasn't reviewed it, but reviews I've seen elsewhere are mostly positive. Obviously there were some qualms about the price, which is one reason this deal is so appealing.

Indeed, I'd never pay $500 for a smart speaker, and probably not $400, either. But when I can get that speaker for $150? Hey, now.

Your thoughts?

