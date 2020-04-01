Good day, cheeps. Hope you're staying safe, healthy and home. Speaking of which, every deal I have for you today is designed to improve your home life: movies to watch with the family, speakers to upgrade your TV, a printer for your home office and so on.

And here's a newfound freebie to get you started: Big Fish is offering 10 free family-friendly games. These are mostly of the find-the-hidden-object variety, and mostly for PC and Mac (though a few have mobile versions as well). Be sure to click the appropriate Activate for Free button below any game you want to get; that should automatically apply the promo code, TOGETHER, to your checkout.

Big Fish

Here are five other deals you shouldn't miss today!

CuriosityStream Running out of stuff to watch on Netflix? How about feeding your brain some documentaries for a change? CuriosityStream is home to thousands of them, and the deal right now is for a full year for just $12. That's not per month, mind you -- that's for the entire year. Note that you'll be charged at the full rate ($20) next year unless you cancel.

Vudu You know the deal with kid movies: The kids like to watch them over and over, so renting makes no sense. Thankfully, Vudu's current promotion lets you own a pair of family-friendly flicks for about the same price as renting them. There are several dozen choices; I highly recommend Paddington and Chicken Run, the latter one of my all-time favorites. Vudu offers both SD and HDX versions at the same price; definitely go for the latter, unless your intention is to watch these on mobile devices where storage space is at a premium.

HP Need to print in color? If you've shopped for a color laser, you know that they can be mucho, mucho pricey. The HP Color LaserJet M454dw, for example, sells for $450 just about everywhere -- but Rakuten seller Bag-Printers has a considerable discount right now. You'll need to be signed into your Rakuten account in order to use promo code BAG6, which drops the $296 sale price to $290. The M454DW is notable for its 300-sheet input tray, automatic duplex printing, embedded security features and color touchscreen. CNET hasn't reviewed it, but reviews elsewhere are quite positive overall. Just take note that a replacement set of toner cartridges can be very expensive. My advice: Look for toner-refill kits instead.

Sarah Tew/CNET Ready for an audio upgrade? If you own a Roku TV, look no further than Roku's wireless speakers. Easy to set up and a monumental improvement over your TV's built-in speakers, they're on sale for the lowest price since Black Friday. Read the Roku TV Wireless Speakers review.

Narrated by Stephen Fry, this first book in the beloved series was just added to Audible's roster of totally free streaming audiobooks for kids. (Incidentally, said roster was first mentioned in my roundup of great free entertainment to help you survive social distancing.)

Now playing: Watch this: TCL 6-Series Roku TV review: Simply the best TV for the...

