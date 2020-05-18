The 5 best laptop deals at Lenovo's Memorial Day sale

Deal Savings Price









Lenovo is starting the summer with deep discounts on some of our favorite 2-in-1 convertible laptops. Models from both the premium Yoga C940 series and mainstream Yoga C740 line -- both of which currently reside on our best laptops of 2020 list -- are marked down, and a business-minded ThinkPad X1 Yoga (our favorite premium business 2-in-1) is discounted by more than $1,000. Also marked down is the IdeaPad 3, one of the best configurations you'll find in a laptop that costs less than $500.

Note that each of these deals require discount codes that we've listed below. Which that small caveat, let's dive into the deals.

Read more: Yoga C940 vs. C740: Which 2-in-1 is right for you?

Sarah Tew/CNET Lenovo's latest premium 2-in-1, the Yoga C940 boasts a sturdy and sleek all-metal design and a display that can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode. It can also instantly wake from sleep, one of the phone-like features it received courtesy of Intel's Project Athena. It also includes an active pen, which you must buy separately with the Yoga C740, and internal speakers that actually emit enjoyable audio. You can get the C940 with a 14- or 15-inch display. This model is the smaller 14-inch size and features an eighth-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The RAM is certainly ample for the price, but settling for a previous-gen Intel Core part is a bit of a bummer. As is the 256GB SSD when 512GB SSDs are on offer as you inch closer to $1,000. You can save $500 with code MEMDAY1. Read our Lenovo Yoga C940 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET It's not quite as thin and lightweight as the Yoga C940, but the Yoga C740 still features an all-metal chassis and a premium look and feel. And while it doesn't have all the extras of the C940, you still get features like pen support and a privacy shutter for the webcam. This 15-inch model features a tenth-gen Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a roomy 512GB SSD. With code MEMDAY2, you can knock $180 off the price and bring it to a very reasonable $800. At this price, you are usually looking at Core i5 CPUs and 256GB of solid-state storage capacity. Read our Lenovo Yoga C740 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If the above Yoga C740 model is beyond your budget, this model steps you down to a tenth-gen Core i5 CPU and halves the solid-state storage to 256GB. With code MEMDAY7, you can save $130 and drop the price to $650. At this price, you usually must settle for a plastic body or one with some metal instead of the sturdy, thin, all-metal chassis of the C740. Read our Lenovo Yoga C740 review.

Joshua Goldman/CNET Our favorite 2-in-1 laptop for the business set, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga boasts an abundance of hardware options and security features all wrapped up in a thin, light aluminum frame. And with code THINKMEMORIAL, it's almost half off. This model features a tenth-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It also includes the ThinkPad Pen Pro. The 14-inch display features a 1,920x1,080 resolution and an anti-glare finish. Read our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (4th Gen) review.