The 5 best Easter weekend deals

This weekend, the Easter Bunny takes care of one basket; allow me to take care of another. I mean your shopping basket, of course, because there are a few good deals to be had.

For starters, Best Buy has a pair of TVs worth considering. If you already own a media-streaming device like an Amazon Fire TV or a Roku, there's the Insignia 55-inch 1080p LED TV for $229.99. That's $100 off the regular price.

It's "dumb," though, so you'll need to BYO streamer. For just $20 more, though, you can get built-in smarts -- but a slightly smaller screen. The Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV is $249.99, also a savings of $100. (Great news, too: YouTube is finally coming to Fire TVs.)

Both earned top marks from Best Buy customers, so it really comes down to size versus smarts. More screen estate for less money is always good, but 4K is kind of wasted on a 50-inch TV. Anyway -- you'll figure it out.

Mark Serrels/CNET

Next, there's never been a better time to scoop up a screen-equipped smart assistant. For a limited time, and while supplies last, MassGenie has the Google Home Hub for just $73.95 shipped. That's after clicking the orange Power Deal button (which requires you to have a MassGenie account and be signed into it).

This thing was $150 when it debuted back in October, so getting it for half off? That's some nice work, Easter Bunny. Read CNET's Google Home Hub review to learn more. (TL;DR: "The cameraless, petite Google Home Hub will blend into any room in your home. It's affordable, and quite useful as a digital assistant (especially in the kitchen), a photo frame and a smart home control panel.")

Won't someone please think of the children? Okay, I will: Target is having a pretty excellent toy sale, with $10 off when you spend $50 or $25 off when you spend $100.

You can also score a $10 Target gift card if you spend at least $50 on LEGO stuff.

Instant Pot via Amazon

Finally, what holiday sale would be complete without an Instant Pot? Not this one: Kohl's is discounting the 3-, 6- and 8-quart Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker with stackable coupons. Use BASKET and HOME10 at checkout to get them for $56, $72 and $88, respectively.

You'll also receive $10 in Kohl's Cash, regardless of which size you get. Just take note that the sale ends tomorrow, April 20.

Have a safe and happy Passover and Easter, my friends!

Now playing: Watch this: 8 essential Instant Pot tips

