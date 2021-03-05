The 4th-generation August Smart Lock with Wi-Fi is $184, the lowest price ever

Chris Monroe/CNET

The latest version of August's Wi-Fi smart lock -- the fourth generation -- is a favorite here at CNET. The retrofit-style lock is easy to install, has Wi-Fi built in and works with all the major voice assistants. It's usually priced at $250, but right now you can get the when you apply promo code CNET15 at checkout. That's a tie with the lowest price we've ever seen for this smart lock.

August has been making smart locks longer than almost anyone, and this model is an updated version of the popular lock that put the company on the map. The "retrofit" approach means that the lock doesn't replace your existing deadbolt, so you can still get in the house with your existing front door key if you want to, and the whole August smart lock installation takes about 10 minutes -- 15 if you're not handy with a screwdriver.

The new lock is about 45% smaller than the August Smart Lock Pro, but otherwise looks basically the same. And because it has integrated Wi-Fi, you don't need to buy the $80 Connect accessory or sacrifice a nearby electrical outlet to plug it in. It's completely self-contained. That said, this new version also makes the switch from AA batteries, which can last the better part of a year, to CR123 cells, which only last about half as long.

This article was originally published last year. Updated with a new version of the deal.

Now playing: Watch this: August's new smart lock lives up to lofty expectations

