The 404 Yuletide mini-sode: Where you ask, we answer (podcast)





Now Playing: Watch this: The 404 Yuletide Mini-sode: Where you ask, we answer

If you've ever wanted to go behind the scenes at The 404 to see what it takes to get the show running every morning, this Yuletide episode has your answers. Thanks to everyone who sent in questions, and here are the ones we address today:

What happened to "Have Yu Seen It" segment?

How did we come come to work at CNET?

How did Jeff land such a "smokin' hottie?"

How did Justin feel coming into the show after 100 episodes?

How is the show regarded by the rest of the CNET office?

Do Jeff and his wife play video games together?

Why is Jeff's wedding ring black?

The 404 Yuletide mini-sode, Q&A Edition