The 404 Show 1710: A conversation with Austin Walker (podcast)

Waypoint's Austin Walker talks with Jeff about what it's like creating Vice's guide to gaming from the ground up, the culture shock of appearing on TV, visions of solar eclipses and the future.

The 404 Show # 1710

