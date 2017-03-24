The 404 Show 1695: Sadie Gennis tells us what to watch in April (podcast)

TV Guide's Sadie Gennis is here to run down the list of shows debuting in April. From Fargo to American Gods to Silicon Valley, there's something for everyone on her list.

Sadie's list of shows to watch next month:

April 4: iZombie

April 10: Better Call Saul

April 14: Mystery Science Theater

April 15: Doctor Who

April 16: The Leftovers

April 16: Veep

April 18: Famous in Love

April 19: Fargo

April 23: Silicon Valley

April 25: Great News

April 26: The Handmaid's Tale

April 28: Catastrophe

April 28: Dear White People

April 30: American Gods

