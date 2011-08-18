The 404 885: Where we weeze the juice (podcast)

"Woot" joins "jeggings," "mankini," "noob," and 400 other new definitions in the 12th edition of the Concise Oxford English Dictionary published today, but what happened to "glamazon," "hangry," and "retrosexual"?
Along with our suggestions for new slang to be added, we're also warning everyone about a privacy breach called juice-hacking and a virtual hit-man service that charges $10 an hour for DDoS attacks. And we talk about whether it's necessary to reboot or shut down your computer at night.
This, plus a handful of Calls From the Public on today's episode--enjoy!
The 404 Digest for Episode 885
- 'Woot' is officially a thing, according to Oxford English Dictionary.
- Beware of juice-hacking.
- Russians outsource DDoS attacks for $10 per hour.
- Is it necessary to restart or shutdown your laptop every night?
- Congratulations to Sir Ron for completing the maze we featured on yesterday's show!
Episode 885
Listen now
Subscribe in iTunes (audio) | Subscribe in iTunes (video) | Subscribe in RSS Audio | Subscribe in RSS Video
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.