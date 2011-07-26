The 404 868: Where time is not important (podcast)





Stephen Mallon

Wireless Internet access and cellular service are coming to New York subway stations, but like the Second Avenue subway line, it might be awhile before you can check it out. In the meantime, we're suggesting that the MTA install air conditioners to keep riders from passing out on the platform.

The rest of today's rundown includes an Apple fanboy in London already standing in line for the iPhone 5, Domino's Pizza's latest marketing campaign in Times Square, and Blockbuster luring angry Netflix customers with its own unique movie rental service.

The 404 Digest for Episode 868

Now Playing: Watch this: Ep. 868: Where time is not important

Episode 868