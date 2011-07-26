CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

The 404 868: Where time is not important (podcast)

Wireless Internet access and cellular service are coming to New York subway stations, but like the Second Avenue subway line, it might be a while before you can check it out.


Today I learned N.Y. throws old subway cars into the ocean to provide homes for marine life. Stephen Mallon

Wireless Internet access and cellular service are coming to New York subway stations, but like the Second Avenue subway line, it might be awhile before you can check it out. In the meantime, we're suggesting that the MTA install air conditioners to keep riders from passing out on the platform.

The rest of today's rundown includes an Apple fanboy in London already standing in line for the iPhone 5, Domino's Pizza's latest marketing campaign in Times Square, and Blockbuster luring angry Netflix customers with its own unique movie rental service.

The 404 Digest for Episode 868

Now Playing: Watch this: Ep. 868: Where time is not important
32:45

Episode 868

Podcast





Subscribe in iTunes (audio) | Subscribe in iTunes (video) | Subscribe in RSS Audio | Subscribe in RSS Video

 



Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real