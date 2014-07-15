The 404 1,524: Where we hit the eject button (podcast)

Episode 1,524
Leaked from today's 404 episode:
- An audio engineer encrypted a mixtape that the NSA can't hear.
- Google Chrome is the reason why your laptop battery is dead.
- A Japanese woman was arrested for sending 3D printer files of her "middle."
- This Is Your Out -- the hi-tech eject button for getting yourself out of awkward situations.
