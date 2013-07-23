The 404 1,305: Where we still haven't quite recovered from Comic-Con 2013 (podcast)

Leaked from today's 404 episode:
- Jeff Bakalar goes one-on-one with the Predator himself.
- Cosplay at Comic-Con 2013: colorful, outrageous, and Internet-friendly (pictures).
- Steel yourselves, movie fanboys, for Superman-Batman.
- Get your 3D-printed head ripped off at Comic-Con.
- 3D imaging at the GameSpot booth.
- The 404 Show Sideshow Collectibles booth tour.
- Comic-Con 2013: The 404 cosplay interviews.
Episode 1,305
