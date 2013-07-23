CNET también está disponible en español.

The 404 1,305: Where we still haven't quite recovered from Comic-Con 2013 (podcast)

Check out today's 404 episode for a roundup of all the news, celebrity sightings, cosplay characters, and free giveaways at Comic-Con 2013!


Seth Rosenblatt, CNET

Leaked from today's 404 episode:

- Jeff Bakalar goes one-on-one with the Predator himself.

- Cosplay at Comic-Con 2013: colorful, outrageous, and Internet-friendly (pictures).

- Steel yourselves, movie fanboys, for Superman-Batman.

- Get your 3D-printed head ripped off at Comic-Con.

- 3D imaging at the GameSpot booth.

- The 404 Show Sideshow Collectibles booth tour.

- Comic-Con 2013: The 404 cosplay interviews.


Episode 1,305

