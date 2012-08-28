The 404 1,119: Where we exit through the gift shop (podcast)

Leaked from today's 404 episode:
- Who inherits your iTunes library? Why your digimedia may go to the grave.
- Meet a group of journalists in L.A. who share a passion for listening to police scanners.
- Bic geniuses who unveiled pen made for women get roasted by Internet.
- Let us not forget that Apple and Samsung are in bed.
Episode 1,119
Podcast
Subscribe in iTunes (audio) | Subscribe in iTunes (video) | Subscribe in RSS Audio | Subscribe in RSS Video
Follow us on Twitter!
Add us on Facebook!
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.