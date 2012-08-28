The 404 1,119: Where we exit through the gift shop (podcast)

Reddit user: makbulletproof

Leaked from today's 404 episode:

- Who inherits your iTunes library? Why your digimedia may go to the grave.

- Meet a group of journalists in L.A. who share a passion for listening to police scanners.

- Bic geniuses who unveiled pen made for women get roasted by Internet.

- Let us not forget that Apple and Samsung are in bed.

Episode 1,119