The 4 best laptop deals at Lenovo's Memorial Day sale

Lenovo is starting the summer with deep discounts on some of our favorite two-in-one convertible laptops. Models from both the premium Yoga C940 series and mainstream Yoga C740 line -- both of which currently reside on our best laptops of 2020 list -- are marked down, and a business-minded ThinkPad X1 Yoga (our favorite premium business two-in-one) is discounted by more than $1,000. Also marked down is a high-powered Legion Y740 gaming laptop.

Note that two of these deals require discount codes that we've listed below. Which that small caveat, let's dive into the deals.

Sarah Tew/CNET Lenovo's latest premium two-in-one, the Yoga C940 boasts a sturdy and sleek all-metal design and a display that can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode. It can also instantly wake from sleep, one of the phone-like features it received courtesy of Intel's Project Athena. It also includes an active pen and internal speakers that actually emit enjoyable audio. You can get the C940 with a 14- or 15-inch display. The 15-inch model 81TE0004US features a ninth Core i7 CPU, 12GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics and a 256GB SSD. The graphics boost is appreciated, but settling for a 256GB SSD is a bit of a bummer when 512GB SSDs are usually on offer at this price. You can save $510 with code MEMDAY9. Read our Lenovo Yoga C940 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET It's not quite as thin and lightweight as the Yoga C940, but the Yoga C740 still has an all-metal chassis and a premium look and feel. And while it doesn't have all the extras of the C940, you still get features like pen support and a privacy shutter for the webcam. The 14-inch model 81TC000QUS features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a roomy 1TB SSD. It's discounted by $110 to bring the price down to nearly a cool grand. Read our Lenovo Yoga C740 review.

Joshua Goldman/CNET Our favorite two-in-one laptop for the business set, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga boasts an abundance of hardware options and security features all wrapped up in a thin, light aluminum frame. And with code THINKMEMORIAL, it's almost half off. This model features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It also includes the ThinkPad Pen Pro. The 14-inch display has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and an antiglare finish. Read our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 4 review.