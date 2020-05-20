The 4 best laptop deals at Lenovo's Memorial Day sale

Lenovo is starting the summer with deep discounts on some of our favorite two-in-one convertible laptops. Models from both the premium Yoga C940 series and mainstream Yoga C740 line -- both of which currently reside on our best laptops of 2020 list -- are marked down, and a business-minded ThinkPad X1 Yoga (our favorite premium business two-in-one) is discounted by more than $1,000. Also marked down is a high-powered Legion Y740 gaming laptop.
Note that two of these deals require discount codes that we've listed below. Which that small caveat, let's dive into the deals.
Lenovo's latest premium two-in-one, the Yoga C940 boasts a sturdy and sleek all-metal design and a display that can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode. It can also instantly wake from sleep, one of the phone-like features it received courtesy of Intel's Project Athena. It also includes an active pen and internal speakers that actually emit enjoyable audio. You can get the C940 with a 14- or 15-inch display. The 15-inch model 81TE0004US features a ninth Core i7 CPU, 12GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics and a 256GB SSD. The graphics boost is appreciated, but settling for a 256GB SSD is a bit of a bummer when 512GB SSDs are usually on offer at this price. You can save $510 with code MEMDAY9. Read our Lenovo Yoga C940 review.
It's not quite as thin and lightweight as the Yoga C940, but the Yoga C740 still has an all-metal chassis and a premium look and feel. And while it doesn't have all the extras of the C940, you still get features like pen support and a privacy shutter for the webcam. The 14-inch model 81TC000QUS features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a roomy 1TB SSD. It's discounted by $110 to bring the price down to nearly a cool grand. Read our Lenovo Yoga C740 review.
Our favorite two-in-one laptop for the business set, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga boasts an abundance of hardware options and security features all wrapped up in a thin, light aluminum frame. And with code THINKMEMORIAL, it's almost half off. This model features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It also includes the ThinkPad Pen Pro. The 14-inch display has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and an antiglare finish. Read our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 4 review.
Lenovo isn't likely the first name you think of when it comes to gaming laptops, but its Legion line of mobile gaming rigs offers stellar performance for less than competing systems from the better-known brands among gamers. Lenovo has a Legion Y740 model currently marked down to a reasonable (for a high-powered gaming laptop) $2,150 that delivers the goods. It supplies a 17.3-inch display with a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate. Inside you get a ninth-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and the GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU. The RTX 2080 Max-Q is the flagship card in Nvidia's current RTX lineup for laptops and supports ray tracing, which reproduces how light behaves in the real world to give games a more photorealistic look. It also features a roomy 1TB SSD that will house the largest of game libraries, along with highly programmable RGB keyboard lighting. Read our Lenovo Legion Y740 review.
