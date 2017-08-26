CNET también está disponible en español.

The 3:59 extended edition: Was the Galaxy Note 8 worth the wait?

Here's our full podcast and live YouTube post-show digging into the details on the new Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was by far the biggest tech news of the week.

To mark that important occasion, we wanted to offer up the extended cut of our podcast from Thursday. This edition delves deeper into the hardware and software features of the new device and includes our viewer Q&A from the post-show.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

