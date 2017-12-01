CNET también está disponible en español.

Internet

The 3:59 extended edition: The net neutrality rollback

For your weekend listening, here's our full podcast and live YouTube Q&A, in which we dig into the implications of the proposed net neutrality repeal,

Net neutrality rules are expected to be repealed on Dec. 14. Ahead of that FCC vote, we discuss many of the thorny issues involved, including censorship, potentially higher costs to customers and the need for telecommunications infrastructure investment.

 On the podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

