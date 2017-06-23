Special guest Josh Goldman, senior editor for CNET Reviews, visited the podcast on Thursday to discuss the big differences between the iPad Pro and Surface Pro. We also delved into Fireball, a malware that takes over your computer's browser.

Here's the extended version of the show, which includes YouTube viewer questions and comments, for your leisurely weekend listening.

The 3:59 extended edition: Are you an iPad Pro or Surface Pro?

