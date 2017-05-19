Google I/O, unpacked (The 3:59, Ep. 230 extended edition)

Happy Friday, 3:59ers. You made it to the end of a long week. Here's your prize: an extended edition of our podcast from Thursday, where we discussed Google I/O's announcements.

The I/O developers conference offered new details about Google's plans for Android, Google Assistant and Google Lens -- so much that we had a bit of trouble squeezing it all into three minutes and 59 seconds.

Luckily, on the extended edition, there's more chatter about Google Photos, Google Assistant on iPhones (sorry Siri!), and augmented reality. So, kick back and enjoy our extended podcast this weekend. You deserve it.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

(The 3:59, Ep. 230 extended weekend edition) What excited you the most about Google I/O?

