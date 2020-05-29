The 3 best gaming laptop deals right now at Best Buy

Deal Savings Price





Best Buy is offering discounts on a wide variety of gaming laptops. I've picked out three that I think are the best deals, and each hits a different price point, from an entry-level, big-screen Acer model to a sleek, thin and high-powered Razer Blade. In between is an Asus gamer that sits in the sweet spot, delivering excellent value for your gaming dollar.

Sarah Tew/CNET This 17.3-inch entry-level gaming laptop uses a Core i5 CPU instead of a more powerful Core i7 and older GTX graphics instead of the current RTX series from Nvidia, but it offers enough oomph to play current games at medium to high detail settings at the display's full 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution. This model features the eighth-gen Core i5-9300H CPU, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. Read our Acer Nitro 5 review.

Asus What happens when you double the price of the above model? You get Core i7 processing power, more memory and storage and a GPU from Nvidia's latest RTX line. This is a 15-inch model that supplies a ninth-gen Intel Core i7-9750H, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics. The RTX 2060 is the budget card in Nvidia's current RTX lineup and offers great value along with ray tracing, which reproduces how light behaves in the real world to give games a more photorealistic look. The 15.6-inch display features a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution along with a speedy 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time.