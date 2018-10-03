The 2nd-gen Amazon Echo Dot is now $30

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

I've said it before and I'll say it again: Last year's models are this year's bargains. It's true of phones, smartwatches and, now, mini smart speakers.

Indeed, Amazon's 2nd-gen Echo Dot has always sold for $50, though frequent sales would often see it at $40 and even $35. Now, the Echo Dot shows a price of $29.99, and I suspect that's permanent until supplies run out.

That's because the 3rd-gen Echo Dot is close at hand, with an expected ship date of Oct. 11. Is it worth an extra $20 to get a fabric-covered exterior and louder speaker? That's up to you to decide.

Me, I think $30 for an Alexa-powered smart speaker is a mighty sweet deal. The only caveat I'll give is that Amazon might cut these even further for Black Friday and Cyber Monday -- assuming there are any left by then.

Read more: Amazon Echo Dot (2nd-generation) review

Read more: Turn your Echo Dot into the ultimate nightstand accessory

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!