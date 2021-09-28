The 25th Anniversary Edition of Nightmare Before Christmas is only $6 today

Disney

There are two kinds of people in the world: those who watch Nightmare Before Christmas on December 23rd, and the rest of us. It's fine if you're the kind of person who only casually enjoys one of Tim Burton's greatest films, that's why the movie is on Disney Plus to enjoy whenever you want. But if you want to enjoy an advanced version of this film, complete with bonus features and commentary and a sing-along track, you only have to spend $6 on the Blu-ray version of this movie.

The 25th Anniversary Edition release of The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Sing-Along version, so you can get the lyrics on screen as you watch. There's also a commentary with Tim Burton, Danny Elfman and Henry Selick as well as your standard deleted scenes and a Making Of feature. You can also find the short films Vincent, Frankenweenie, and Tim Burton's original poem read by Christopher Lee. And for the Disney theme part fans out there, you can also see a tour of the Haunted Mansion attraction when it's decorated by Jack Skellington. You get a lot for $6 here, and you can have it both as a Blu-ray and with a digital code to redeem if you want to enjoy these extra features while streaming.