JBL was responsible for some of the best speaker deals of 2019, and it looks like 2020 will be no different. For a limited time, and while supplies last, the refurbished JBL Link 300 wireless voice-activated speaker (black) is just $59.99. It normally sells for as much as $300, though you'll more often see it for $250. Based on past experience with these JBL sales, I expect this will sell out quickly.

The Link 300 supports both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. It has both Google Assistant and Google Chromecast built in, so you can issue voice commands -- same as with any Google Home speaker -- and stream audio from nearly any phone or tablet app. It's multiroom compatible as well.

So how does it sound? For that I'll turn you over to David Carnoy's JBL Link 300 review. TL;DR? "It delivers excellent sound for its size." For the record, I own the larger JBL Link 500. It, too, sounds excellent. But Carnoy says he actually prefers the sound of the Link 300 to that of the 500.

The last time I shared a deal on this model, it was a new one for the same price. However, JBL's refurbs are backed by a one-year warranty, so there's really no downside to this deal.

Your thoughts?

