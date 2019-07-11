The current-generation iPad 9.7 can be yours for $235

Sarah Tew/CNET

For the last few months, the current-generation iPad (not to be confused with the brand-new iPad Air and iPad Mini) has been on something of a pricing rollercoaster.

Apple still charges $329 for the 32GB model, but vendors such as Amazon, MassGenie and Walmart have frequently run sales for $249. Back in mid-December, it briefly dipped to $229, but I haven't seen it that low since. Maybe again on Prime Day?

As of today, the iPad 9.7 (Wi-Fi, 32GB) is still $249 shipped at Amazon. But for a limited time, and while supplies last, MassGenie has the iPad 9.7 (Wi-Fi, 32GB) in gold for $234.99 shipped. That's after clicking the orange Power Deal button, which requires you to be signed into your MassGenie account. Depending on where you live, you might not get charged sales tax, either.

You can also get it in space gray for the same price. And just so you have all the options, Walmart also continues to sell the 2018 iPads for $249, with all three colors available at that price. But you'll still be on the hook for sales tax.

Although I recently stated that the new $399 iPad Mini was a definite no-sale for me, this larger iPad -- especially at this price -- deserves a look.

Indeed, when you compare it with the $150 Fire HD 10, you're getting faster performance, much better cameras, more apps to choose from, an ad-free user experience and other benefits. (I also find iOS much easier to navigate than Amazon's clunky Fire OS, but that's just my two cents.)

What do you think? Is $235 a decent price for a current-gen iPad?

Originally published on Feb. 25.

Update, July 11: Republished owing to lower price.

