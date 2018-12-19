Sarah Tew/CNET

Ever since Black Friday, the iPad 9.7 has been on sale at Target for $249. Today, Walmart beat that deal by $20.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Walmart has the 2018 iPad 9.7 (32GB) for $229 shipped (plus tax). It's available in silver or space gray. That's $100 off the regular price.

I don't recall ever seeing that big a discount on a current-gen iPad, and it's certainly the lowest price to date on this particular model. Last week, Walmart offered another historic sale -- the 128GB iPad for $329 -- but that deal has expired.

This is the 2018 iPad that was introduced in March. Unlike its 2017 predecessor, this one is compatible with the first-gen Apple Pencil, so it makes a great gift for artistically inclined kids and adults who don't need the supercharged power of the $800-plus iPad Pro.

Now playing: Watch this: Hands-on with Apple's new 9.7-inch iPad

