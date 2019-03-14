The 2017 MacBook Pro is on sale today for $999 at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering an aggressive discount on the 2017-era MacBook Pro on Thursday only. The entry-level configuration, with an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB, is on sale for $999 -- that's $300 off of the standard retail price. (Note that this is the non-Touch Bar edition that has the controversial butterfly keyboard.)
The retailer has also discounted two other configurations, including a considerably higher-end model with an Intel Core i7 processor and 512GB SSD for $1,799.
Here are the three configurations Best Buy has on sale:
2017 MacBook Pro with Core i5 and 128GB SSD: $999 (save $300)Sarah Tew/CNET
The entry-level configuration -- discounted by 25 percent -- is a certified bargain. Selling for the same $999 as the less powerful 2017 MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro has Apple's Retina display and comes equipped with a seventh-gen dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, 128GB of SSD storage and 8GB of RAM. You are highly unlikely to find this machine at a lower price.
2017 MacBook Pro with Core i5 and 256GB SSD: $1,149 (save $350)Sarah Tew/CNET
This model, which has twice as much storage as the base config, is discounted by $350, so you're paying $1,149 instead of the usual $1,499 price. Apart from the SSD, it's identical to the entry-level configuration.
MacBook Pro with Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD: $1,799 (save $400)Sarah Tew/CNET
This configuration might be the best deal of the three. Best Buy chops $400 off of a pretty deluxe configuration with a faster Core i7 processor, twice the RAM and a 512GB SSD. This model typically costs $2,199.
