The 2017 MacBook Pro is on sale today for $999 at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering an aggressive discount on the 2017-era MacBook Pro on Thursday only. The entry-level configuration, with an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB, is on sale for $999 -- that's $300 off of the standard retail price. (Note that this is the non-Touch Bar edition that has the controversial butterfly keyboard.)

The retailer has also discounted two other configurations, including a considerably higher-end model with an Intel Core i7 processor and 512GB SSD for $1,799.

Disclosure: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Here are the three configurations Best Buy has on sale:

2017 MacBook Pro with Core i5 and 128GB SSD: $999 (save $300) Sarah Tew/CNET The entry-level configuration -- discounted by 25 percent -- is a certified bargain. Selling for the same $999 as the less powerful 2017 MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro has Apple's Retina display and comes equipped with a seventh-gen dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, 128GB of SSD storage and 8GB of RAM. You are highly unlikely to find this machine at a lower price.

2017 MacBook Pro with Core i5 and 256GB SSD: $1,149 (save $350) Sarah Tew/CNET This model, which has twice as much storage as the base config, is discounted by $350, so you're paying $1,149 instead of the usual $1,499 price. Apart from the SSD, it's identical to the entry-level configuration.

MacBook Pro with Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD: $1,799 (save $400) Sarah Tew/CNET This configuration might be the best deal of the three. Best Buy chops $400 off of a pretty deluxe configuration with a faster Core i7 processor, twice the RAM and a 512GB SSD. This model typically costs $2,199.