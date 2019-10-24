Sarah Tew/CNET

You've heard this song before: The biggest, fanciest TV in the world is still going to suffer from mediocre sound, because a flat screen leaves little space for decent speakers. That's why I'm constantly recommending soundbars (see: The best soundbars for 2019). Of course, usually those are big bars intended to go with big screens. What about the smaller TV in your den or bedroom, or on the wall in front of your treadmill? A big soundbar would look weird in such a setup.

Problem solved: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the JBL Boost TV (black) soundbar is on sale for $99.95. It normally runs $149.95, and it was originally $199.95. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

The Boost TV measures only about 15 inches wide, meaning it's a better companion for smaller TVs. Nevertheless, it packs plenty of audio power (including Dolby Digital decoding) and doubles as a Bluetooth speaker for non-TV audio purposes.

I haven't tried the speaker myself, so I'll turn you over to Ty Pendlebury's JBL Boost TV review. He noted that you can buy a full-size soundbar with subwoofer for about the same money (remember, this was $200 at the time), but I'll repeat: You may well prefer something smaller.

For what it's worth, around 100 JBL customers collectively rated the Boost TV 4.3 stars out of 5. At this price, I think it's definitely worth a look.

Your thoughts?

