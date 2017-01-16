The 20 speakers in this jacket turn you into music

Up Next Nintendo exec: The Switch won't oust the 3DS

Enlarge Image Photo by One OK Rock

Music lovers can't excrete music from their pores yet, but this jacket comes pretty close.

Japanese band One OK Rock has a new album coming soon, and to celebrate, they collaborated with a designer to make this leather jacket -- equipped with twenty speakers.

Yes, it may look like a regular leather jacket, but it's got some impressive tech behind the seams. Each speaker provides a different sound frequency that isolates vocals to the chest and instrumentals to the arms and torso.

The Wearable One OK Rock was revealed last week at Tower Records in Shibuya, Tokyo, a major location for bands to promote their music. Fans were able to try on one of two available styles, either a black leather bikers jacket or an MA-1 bomber variant, and could listen (and feel) the group's latest single "We Are" from the newly released "Ambitions" album.

As of yet, there's no word on if these jackets are going to be made available to the public for purchase.

