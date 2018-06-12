The $159 Nokia 3.1 goes up for pre-order in the US

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Want a brand-new Nokia phone for super cheap? The Nokia 3.1 is now available for pre-order on Amazon, for only $159.

HMD Global (the parent company of Nokia's phones) announced three new Nokia phones in May: the Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1. The three phones are 2018 updates to last year's Nokia phones. Each one is built with affordability in mind.

The Nokia 3.1's specs look like this:

5.2-inch screen



13-megapixel rear camera



8-megapixel wide angle front camera



Octa core Mediatek 6750 processor



16GB or 32GB of storage



Android Go

The phone officially releases in the US on July 2. If you pre-order now you can expect it to ship sometime around then.